Challenges ahead as Bangladesh moves up in human development index

Bangladesh has moved up two notches in a matter of one year on the Human Development Index 2020 released by the United National Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday. Last year Bangladesh ranked at 135 among 185 countries. This year it has moved up to 133 in rank. On the other hand, two important countries of South Asia, India and Pakistan, have dropped down two places on the index.
It is happy to note we are advancing in the human development index, albeit slowly. And it is also encouraging to see we are moving ahead in comparison to our neighbours. However, going up or down a couple of notches in matter of one or two years hardly ensures steady or sustainable development.
The UNDP development report is based on data collected in the year before the COVID-19 outbreak. The report next year will be of particular importance to us
Despite going up two places, Bangladesh still remains at the fifth place among the eight South Asian countries. And even though India has fallen two notches, it still remains ahead of Bangladesh, ranking at 131. Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan are all ahead of Bangladesh. In fact, Sri Lanka and Maldives are ahead of Bangladesh by far. They rank at 72 and 95 respectively in the index.
The UNDP development report is based on data collected in the year before the COVID-19 outbreak. The report next year will be of particular importance to us, when the indicators will be based on the pandemic-hit economy, employment, food and nutrition, health, education and the overall standard of living. Three indicators of human development – income, education and health – have been particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So the advancement made in the human development index over the past year may be encouraging, but this is not permanent. There are big challenges ahead. Strong initiatives must be taken to revive the economy and speedily overcome the damages done to the education and health sectors. Attention must first be paid to the loss of employment and to create new opportunities of employment. Unless the problem of employment is resolved, people’s income will not increase. If income does not increase, it is not possible to improve living standards.
The problem is, the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended. On the contrary, a second wave of transmission has started with the onset of winter. The economy which had picked up, particularly in the export sector, has backed down again somewhat. A large number of people have lost employment and only a few have managed to recover sources of income. There remains a shortfall in investment required to generate fresh employment. But unless the area for income and earnings is open and expanded, it will not be able to improve in the others areas of human development.
The question of how to recover from the huge damages done to education is a matter of consternation. It has still not been possible to open up the educational institutions due to the pandemic. The number of children from poor and marginalised families who have dropped out of school in these difficult times, must be taken into account and initiatives taken accordingly.
There is also much to do to address the shortcomings in the health sector which have been exposed during this pandemic. More than a shortage of hospital beds, we face a serious shortage of physicians. More than a shortage of funds, we have a huge lacking in management, efficiency, responsibility and ethics in the health sector. This calls for due attention. Unless these matters are addressed, facing the challenges ahead will indeed be a difficult task.