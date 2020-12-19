Challenges ahead as Bangladesh moves up in human development index

Bangladesh has moved up two notches in a matter of one year on the Human Development Index 2020 released by the United National Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday. Last year Bangladesh ranked at 135 among 185 countries. This year it has moved up to 133 in rank. On the other hand, two important countries of South Asia, India and Pakistan, have dropped down two places on the index.

It is happy to note we are advancing in the human development index, albeit slowly. And it is also encouraging to see we are moving ahead in comparison to our neighbours. However, going up or down a couple of notches in matter of one or two years hardly ensures steady or sustainable development.