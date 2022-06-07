Chattogram depot explosion: How many more people will have to die?

The whole nation was shocked by the fire and horrific explosion at the BM container depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram. So far, more than 40 people, including nine firefighters, have been killed. This is the first time so many firefighters have died in any incident. More than two hundred people have been injured, many of them permanently paralysed while many are in critical condition. Firefighters were the first victims of the explosion, which occurred while extinguishing the fire in a container. Irregularities, irresponsibility and negligence have led to such a large explosion and loss of life.

Firefighters who went to put out the blaze after the fire started did not know there were containers full of chemicals at the sight. They were not informed about the matter by the container depot authorities. There has been a great deal of mismanagement and irresponsibility in storing the containers inside the depot.