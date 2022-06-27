Chhatra League violence: How will the hall administration avoid liability?

The ferocity of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in the residential hall of Rajshahi University has reached an extreme. They arbitrarily lock students’ rooms and kick out anybody they wish. The hall or the university administration could not take any effective action against those involved in such activities after the dormitories were opened on 17 October last year. There is good reason to consider the action taken against three leaders and activists of Chhatra League on Friday night was simply an eyewash. This situation is very unfortunate.

However, the occupation and violence of BCL on campus is not limited to Rajshahi University. This is rampant in almost all the public universities. Teachers, parents and common students took to the streets to protest against the occupation of Chhatra League at Rajshahi University. They rallied to bring peace back to the campus. Pictures and news of this appeared in all media, including Prothom Alo. A teacher went on a symbolic hunger strike yesterday demanding a campus free from violence and forceful occupation of hall seats.