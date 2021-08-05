Child marriage amid pandemic: Sharper vigilance by local administration needed

In Bangladesh, there is a tendency to show kids younger than their actual age during school enrollment. Like the reverse side of coin, there are many instances of exhibiting child brides as older before pushing them for marriage. Such tricks would not have worked out if the birth registration covered all the children.
Non-government organisation, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) expressed its concern over the increasing trend of child marriage amid the pandemic. In a statement issued on Tuesday, MJF urged the government to be strict against child marriage at grassroots level.
Recently, in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur, a ninth-grader girl was stabbed by eve teasers on her wedding day. Guardians of the victim did not file any complaint against the stalkers, rather tried to marry off their girl secretly.
According to MJF, at least 13,886 child marriages took place at 84 upazilas of 21 districts between April and October last year. The statistics, though are incomplete, suggest each day of the particular seven months witnessed 65 child marriages. The actual number of such marriages is presumably higher than the official record. Currently Bangladesh ranks 4th in the world and 1st in Asia in terms of child marriage.
Amidst the cloud of negative news, a Prothom Alo report from Mohanganj of Netrokona district flashes as a hope to our mind. An eighth-grader girl, who is 14-year-old, recently stopped arrangement of her early marriage with necessary supports by a friend, a local journalist and the Mohanganj upazila administration.
We congratulate the brave girl. Awareness helped her prevent the early marriage. Meanwhile, the supportive people also deserve appreciation as they all have played crucial role to prevent child marriage from their respective position. This example proves that child marriage can be stopped if we all remain alert.
The coronavirus pandemic will not end soon. We may have to spend a few more days in the difficult period. Hence, active and bold role of the local administration and people's representatives is much expected so that the trend of child marriage cannot increase further. Guardians of children also have to realise that early marriage of girls do not ensure their security, rather pushes them into more vulnerable situation. Bangladesh is a signatory bound to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). One of the SDGs is to bring child marriage to zero.