Child marriage amid pandemic: Sharper vigilance by local administration needed

In Bangladesh, there is a tendency to show kids younger than their actual age during school enrollment. Like the reverse side of coin, there are many instances of exhibiting child brides as older before pushing them for marriage. Such tricks would not have worked out if the birth registration covered all the children.

Non-government organisation, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) expressed its concern over the increasing trend of child marriage amid the pandemic. In a statement issued on Tuesday, MJF urged the government to be strict against child marriage at grassroots level.

Recently, in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur, a ninth-grader girl was stabbed by eve teasers on her wedding day. Guardians of the victim did not file any complaint against the stalkers, rather tried to marry off their girl secretly.