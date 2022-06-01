Clamp down on unregistered hospitals

Since the Directorate General of Health Services’ crackdown on Saturday, the news of the closure of hundreds of unregistered private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres does not reassure us. This is not the first campaign of the DGHS against illegal medical centres. Such drives have been carried out many times in the past. Action has also been taken against some of them. But it couldn't restore order in the health sector, neither it stopped the cheating of the people seeking medical services.

According to Prothom Alo, a total of 1,149 private hospitals, diagnostic centres and blood banks in eight divisions have been closed in the first three days of the operation. Of these, 286 are in Dhaka, 190 in Chattorgam, 135 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, 121 in Mymensingh, 65 in Barisal and 35 in Sylhet. In addition, several organisations have been fined for using expired drugs and medical equipment and providing healthcare in unhealthy environments. For those who are pocketing large sums of money from patients every day in the name of treatment, the minimum financial penalty does not seem to evoke their sense.