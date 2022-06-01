Clamp down on unregistered hospitals

It is to be admitted that this time the drive didn't go in vain completely. Owners of many unregistered hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres have been intimidated by the crackdown. Fearing a raid, the staff of a clinic called Padma General Hospital in Shimrail, Narayanganj, left the new mother on the operation table on Sunday and fled. DGHS officials later arranged for the mother and child to be admitted to the Maternal and Child Health Institute in Matuail. The mother and the newborn are well. The investigation revealed that there was no physician in the hospital. The inexperienced health workers performed the surgery on the mother. What a terrible thing it is!
Such incidents of surgery without experienced physicians, issuance of fake prescriptions, supply of expired medicines, drawing patients from government hospitals into private hospitals are reported in various media. Yet no stern action is taken against those unscrupulous people. Closing unregistered hospitals and clinics occasionally cannot stop the dreadful irregularities and fraudulence in the health sector. Owners of closed medical centres start their business with a fresh trade license.
The health directorate had earlier said that the drives would continue for 72 hours. Later the DGHS decided that this drive would continue further. Crackdown against illegal healthcare providers from time to time may be of some use. But what is needed to make it sustainable is the regular strict monitoring and supervision of these institutions. DGHS needs to keep in mind that the terrible anarchy and corruption that is going on in the health sector cannot be eradicated by scattered drives.
There are many frauds in the health sector, so the situation cannot be improved by arresting one or two people and sending them to jail or conducting occasional raids. Those who are indulging in irregularities and corruption in the health sector should also be brought to book. Otherwise, anarchy and chaos will continue in the health sector.