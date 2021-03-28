Connectivity needs resolution of related problems

South Asian leaders joined in the 10-day celebrations held in Dhaka on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The heads of state and government of the five South Asian countries expressed their firm commitment to take bilateral relations with Bangladesh to a higher level. Among the guests were Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari, Bhutanese prime minister Lotey Tshering and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

In addition, US president Joe Biden, Russian president Vladimir Putin, UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga, Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan and many other state leaders and representatives of international organisations wished Bangladesh success and increased cooperation in the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

The golden jubilee of independence of any country is a significant event. This is even more significant for Bangladesh because the country won independence through a bloody liberation war 50 years ago. At the time, some world leaders had made negative remarks about our beloved motherland. They were also very sceptical about the future of Bangladesh. After 50 years, the world is recognising the development of Bangladesh. It is really a big achievement on the 50th anniversary of a country.