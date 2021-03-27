Coordinated efforts needed to fight Covid-19

Spike of coronavirus cases and deaths cannot be reined in. As many as 3,737 more cases and 33 deaths were reported from 8:00am on Thursday to 8:00am on Friday. Some 34 people died of the virus on the previous day. The total number of detected coronavirus cases now stands at 588,132 in the country while the rate of detection is 13.69 per cent. This information is a matter of great concern.

In the meantime, the South African strain of the virus has entered in Bangladesh and Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine is said to be ineffective against it. A Bangladesh-origin scientist, however, in an interview with The Daily Star, said it’s a false propaganda. Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine is definitely effective. The government should clarify this to the people so that no confusion arises. Not much side effects of the vaccine has been noted in Bangladesh so far.