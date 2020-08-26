Corruption crosses all bounds in govt procurement

After the Rooppur nuclear power plant pillow incident was unveiled, there was an uproar in the country including the administration. People had thought showing the cost of a pillow at Tk 6,000 on paper must be an isolated incident. However, many were alarmed, too. Because, it is reasonable to assume that very little of the huge corruption taking place in the public administration come to the media. The safeguards at various levels of the executive to prevent and curb corruption, seem almost ineffective.

A quarter of government officials and employees are becoming so reckless to commit irregularities that they do not have the minimum fear. They are carrying out these leaving evidence. Because, they know it’s not easy at all and rather impossible, too, to punish them effectively under the conventional system. Due to this, such misuse or embezzlement is increasing not only in government procurement but also where there are government fund or resources.