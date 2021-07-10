Death in factory fires must stop

According to media reports, when the fire broke out at the ground floor of the building, the security guards locked the main gate. The workers rushed to the upper floors to escape the fire. The building had no firefighting system and so the fire spread rapidly. Some of the workers leapt from the roof and died. But most of the workers were burnt to death. There were around 200 workers in the building when the fire broke out. So far 52 bodies have been recovered. Another 50 or so have been injured, most of whom are undergoing treatment in hospital.

According to the law, such factories must have their own firefighting system. Many factories do have the equipment, but no trained personnel to use the equipment.

Another matter of concern is that the factory’s security guards were busy trying to save themselves and the factory. They did not bother about the workers. Many workers could not escape from the building as the main gate was locked when the fire broke out.