Death on duty: No more delay in disbursing compensation

The police department observed Police Memorial Day on 1 March like every year in memory of the colleagues who died while discharging duties. Families of the late police personnel were also present at the function organised at the Police Staff College in Dhaka. Memorial ceremonies have also been organised at the range office and district level outside Dhaka.

Such an arrangement in memory of late colleagues has significance. The families of the deceased at least feel that the organisation or department in which their loved ones used to work has not forgotten them. The memories the family members shared at the Memorial Day gathering Tuesday are touching. Israt, an assistant superintendent of police of 11- APBN, died on 21 January last year in a post-Covid complication. But his father Imarat Hossain has not yet received any compensation. As many as 346 policemen died last year. Of them, 138 died while on duty. However, many of their families are facing difficulties in getting compensation.