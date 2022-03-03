Death on duty: No more delay in disbursing compensation

The reason for this delay is bureaucratic tangle. Earlier, if a policeman died while on duty, his family would get Tk 500,000, which was paid by the police department. But for adjustment with other departments of the government, the amount of compensation in the police department also increased to Tk 800,000.
It is also good news for them. The problem is that the disbursement of the money is often delayed after the responsibility is shifted to the deputy commissioners. Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed also said that the district administration is busy with many other things. Due to this, the disbursement of compensation gets delayed. He requested the government to hand over the responsibility to the police department as before.
The problem is not just with the police force. Families of those who die while working in various departments and agencies of the government do not get the compensation in time. According to various media reports, most of the government officials and workers who died during the pandemic period, including physicians and health workers, did not receive any compensation.
The families lost their loved ones already. If the money is released quickly, the family members concerned will at least feel that the state has not forgotten their contribution.
Why only the police department? All government and private organisations and departments can observe one day a year as Memorial Day. Although there is a provision for compensation in case of death of a person while on duty in a government office, there is no such legal obligation in the private sector. That is why many employees of private organisations do not get anything after death. We believe in case of death while on duty, compensation should be ensured in all the government and private organisations.
Many professionals, including physicians, nurses and health workers, have died while discharging duties, and all of them should be compensated immediately. The families of those who laid down their lives to serve the people can expect this sympathy from the concerned organisation.