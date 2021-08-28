Deaths in Mirpur gas explosion: When will authorities come to their senses?

Earlier on 4 September last year, an explosion took place at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila from accumulated gas inside the mosque from a leaking gas pipeline. A total of 34 died in the incident. There are allegations that mosque committee asked the Titas gas authorities to repair the gas line but some local officials of Titas sought bribes for the service.
According to fire service, around 30 per cent of fires in the capital originate from the gas pipeline leakage. And 70 per cent of the gas connection line extended in cities is unsafe. Even, fifty-year-old gas lines exist in Dhaka city. Illegal gas connections are one of the prime reasons for gas explosions. As gas is highly flammable, its distribution lines and connections need to be 100 per cent flawless.
Titas authorities suggest customers be conscious to avoid accidents. We also recognise the need for caution of the customers. But Titas authorities cannot shrug off their responsibility. Did they take any action against anyone over the explosion in Narayanganj or Moghbazar? The government halted new gas connections to households in the country since 2010. But Titas authorties did not take any punitive measures against officials who gave gas connections to households in exchange of bribes. The authorities sometimes snap illegal gas connections. Illegal gas lines are also provided not only to households, but to industries too. The gas lines are in such a poor state that repairs are not enough. Old pipelines should be changed. House owners also need to be conscious about not using low standard stoves and risers.
While death in gas explosion is tragic, it also proves the irresponsibility of concerned officials. The authorities seemed negligent despite the recurrence of gas explosions and deaths. We do not want to see any more deaths in the gas explosions.