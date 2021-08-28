Deaths in Mirpur gas explosion: When will authorities come to their senses?

The death of four people in the gas explosion at Mirpur is tragic. The explosion took place around 11:30pm on Wednesday during repair work of the gas line at a six-storey building in Mirpur-11. This accident is yet another glaring example of how faulty and risky our gas connections and lines are.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited provides gas connections to households in Dhaka and adjacent areas. But they do not follow up on the connection after setting up the line. Customers do not get their assistance and so seek assistance from inexperienced mechanics to fix any problem in the line. This often results in accidents.

On 27 June, an explosion at a three-storey building claimed 11 lives in the capital's Moghbazar Wireless area. A probe report found that the explosion took place from accumulated gas from a gas pipe leakage beneath the surface.