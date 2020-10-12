Decision on higher education admissions must be made known immediately

Discussion over cluster admission tests in public universities have been there for a while but this system has not been implemented, save in seven agriculture universities. It was decided in principle that admission tests in public universities from 2020 would be held in three separate clusters with only four autonomous universities and BUET holding separate admission tests. But there are speculations over whether there would be any admission tests at all this year or the process of evaluation will be such as HSC examinations. This uncertainty should come to an end. And the authorities should start considering taking tests online if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

All of more than 1.3 million students are going to pass HSC this year. Are there so many seats in higher education? There may not be any crisis of seats as we have seen that seats remain vacant. But there is surely a crisis of seats in quality universities and colleges. A total of 46 public and autonomous universities and over 100 private universities will admit students. But the number of quality private universities is only 10-12. There is also a difference in quality of education in public universities. The standard of education in the colleges under National University is mostly questionable. The number of seats in those colleges is over 850,000.

The students are under immense pressure due to uncertainty over results of HSC and admission tests. We expect pragmatic steps from the education ministry, University Grants Commission, universities, education boards and education administration as a whole.