Dengue needs immediate preventive measures

With the increase of coronavirus cases and deaths disrupting people's lives, news of a possible dengue outbreak is cause of consternation. Dengue is under control at present, but unless one is prepared, it may suddenly spread at any time, public health experts contend.

According to the Daily Star, 59.5 per cent of the dengue patients this year were diagnosed in June. This figure will undoubtedly increase by 30 June. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), from 1 January this year, so far 247 persons were diagnosed with dengue. The highest was in June, with 147 cases. On 23 June alone, 12 cases were detected. In May, 43 cases of dengue were recorded. It was even less in March and April. So there is evidently an upward trend in the spread of dengue.