Dengue needs immediate preventive measures

Dengue and coronavirus often have similar symptoms. In both cases the patients suffer from fever and breathing problems. But dengue does not afflict the other organs of the body, as does coronavirus. Dengue is spread by the Aedes mosquito. Aedes mosquitoes normally breed in unclean water accumulated by the roadside or in buildings. Effective and sustainable measures need to be taken to prevent the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. Dhaka City Corporation has carried out a drive in this regard and fined certain people and establishments.
The local government ministry, a few months ago, organised a webinar on mobilising public awareness about controlling mosquitoes. Many persons attended the webinar including the two Dhaka city corporation mayors. During the discussions, local government minister Tajul Islam called upon all relevant quarters to take speedy action to control the increase of mosquitoes. He said in 2020 Aedes mosquitoes were brought under control by means of the concerted efforts of the ministry, the mayors of the two city corporation and all concerned.
In 2019, dengue has taken on alarming proportions. According to the department of health services, that year 19,523 persons had contracted dengue. According to official records, 19 of the patients had died. Unofficial records put this figure at 50.
The responsibility of maintaining and clearing canals and sewers has recently been shifted from WASA to the city corporation. While the restoration of canals may have come to a halt, the cleanliness drive must go on. The outbreak of dengue is still under control. Aedes mosquitoes must be destroyed at the outset. Unclean water must not be allowed to accumulate in houses, drains and ditches.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has said if water or garbage accumulates below any building, the owner of the building will be held responsible. In many instances the owners of the buildings are not present and they delegate the maintenance to caretakers, but the responsibility lies with the owners. This applies in the case of both privately owned as well as government owned buildings. The chief executives of offices must also take responsibility.
During the prevalence of coronavirus, if dengue also spreads, it will be difficult to bring the situation under control. It is imperative to take preventive measures before dengue can spread.