Denial is not the solution to enforced disappearance

The working group on enforced disappearance of the United Nations Human Rights Council has sent a list to Bangladesh of 34 victims of involuntary disappearance and demanded an explanation from the government about their whereabouts as world observed International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on 30 August. According to a recent report by the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch, 86 of the missing persons have not returned since 2013. The families of the persons have claimed that they were victims of forced disappearance.

Enforced disappearance is a terrible crime. The family at least finds the body of the victim in case of murder. But no trace of the missing person remains, except for memories and pictures. Relatives of the missing gathered at the National Press Club premises this year as usual. They alleged that members of the state forces picked up the now missing persons up from their homes. The government denied the allegations of enforced disappearance. Then where did these people go?