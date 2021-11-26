Dhaka city corporations must take responsibilities

The first question is, why will the garbage carrying trucks of the city corporations operate in the daytime? As per rules the garbage carrying trucks cannot operate during daytime considering those are harmful for the environment. The DSCC says a cleaner, Harun Ar Rashid, was driving the truck during the incident. But police claim Sohel, assistant to the driver of the truck, was driving the vehicle and he was arrested on Wednesday night.

This incident reminds us of the death of two college students as a bus ran over them on Airport road in 2018. That time the students waged a countrywide movement demanding safe roads and trial of the people involved with the accident. At a stage of the movement they took the responsibility of controlling traffic movement. The students stopped vehicles of many powerful people that time for violating traffic rules. The government was forced to pass the Road Transport Act but that is yet to be implemented due to the pressure of transport owners and workers’ organisations.

This time also the students have put forward the same demand - safe roads. Other demands include ensuring trial of those involved with the death of Naim in the shortest possible time, compensating the family of Naim, constructing footbridge in Gulistan area and implementing all types of traffic laws strictly.