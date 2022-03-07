Does BNP have no right to political programmes?

BNP and its allies have been holding an 11-day programme to protest the rise in prices of essential commodities. The programme started on 26 February and will continue till 14 March. This includes demonstrations in the capital Dhaka as well as in all divisional towns, districts and upazilas.

We have noticed with concern that BNP's peaceful programme was obstructed by police in various places. On the other hand, leaders and activists of the ruling party in many places have attacked BNP rallies. BNP leaders and activists have locked into clashes with the ruling party leaders and activists in many places. According to media reports, many leaders and activists were injured in attacks at Patuakhali sadar, Dumki, Pirojpur, Natore, Jhenaidah, Lalmonirhat, Noakhali, Shariatpur, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Chapainawabganj and other districts. We condemn the repression by the law enforcement agencies and the attacks by the ruling party activists in the BNP's programme.