Dope tests on students and teachers

Last Tuesday, Dhaka University syndicate, the highest policy-making forum of the university, made a decision for teachers and students of the university to undergo dope tests. A committee has been formed headed by the principal of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). The committee will take forward the implementation of dope tests.

Many may question whether this will tarnish the image of the country’s oldest university or will put the university teachers and students in an embarrassing situation. When the entire country has been grappling with the drug menace, such a question is unfounded. The DU syndicate has taken the initiative to protect the reputation of the institution. No matter how unpleasant, the syndicate has shown responsibility through this decision.