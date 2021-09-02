Dope tests on students and teachers

A few months ago, a student of this university committed suicide on campus. He had been addicted to LSD. There have been many more painful and unfortunate incidents like this inside and outside the campus. There is no scope to sweep all this under the carpet. We have to find a solution by addressing the problem.
With the spread of drugs across the country, dope testing in all government and private higher educational institutions has become essential. In September 2020, police members of various units and divisions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) underwent dope tests and 26 members tested positive. Outside Dhaka, a significant number of addicted police personnel have been identified in different districts and upazilas.
In this context, the government has decided that job applicants in the police department have to take dope tests. At a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee of the home ministry on Sunday, government officials and employees of college and universities were asked to take dope tests once a year.
The decision of the Dhaka University syndicate meeting cannot be taken negatively. The prevalence of drugs must be stemmed in order to stop the use of it. People involved in drug smuggling and trade should be brought under the law. Nobody should be spared.
The principal of DMCH and convener of the dope committee told Prothom Alo, "Dope tests will be conducted in Dhaka University for recruitment of teachers and admission of new students every year." In addition, students will undergo dope test once a year in phases. The problem is that Dhaka University does not have the capacity to conduct dope tests. In order to implement the decision of the syndicate, the university must develop this capacity.
Dhaka University syndicate i taking this decision to prevent drug addicts from entering the campus. It is hoped that other institutions and government and non-government institutions will take similar initiatives to keep their respective campuses and offices drug free. But in order to protect the whole country, the government has to stop the influx of drugs from abroad. It is the government’s sole responsibility to do this job.