Let minimum basic needs be ensured

The government announces several policies to run the state and the laws are formed based on those policies. But with great regret we notice, while the government has announced better policies on many issues, no effective steps for implementing them are seen to be taken.

National Education Policy of 2010, National Women Development Policy of 2009 or Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy, announced in 2015 can be mentioned in this context.

While the first two policies have been broadly discussed and criticised, the third one has remained out of focus. A study of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) showed that 99 per cent of the domestic workers and 66 per cent of employers don’t have any idea of the Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy.