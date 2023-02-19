Let minimum basic needs be ensured

Meanwhile, 67 per cent of domestic workers face mental torture while working at people’s homes. National domestic workers policy has mentioned about seeking help in case of gender-based violence. However, as much as 91 per cent of the domestic workers are unaware of the hotline and helpline services.
The research also showed that women choose to work as domestic workers under different circumstances including poverty, easy availability of job, divorce etc.
But, 42 per cent of the residential workers coming to this profession sleep on open spaces like the living room or the kitchen. As much as 96 per cent of domestic workers have said that their current income doesn’t suffice in meeting their basic needs.
Meanwhile, cent per cent domestic workers join work on verbal agreement. Residential domestic workers work 10 to 14 hours a day. 87 per cent of the part-time domestic workers don’t have any weekly holidays.
Also, 99 per cent domestic workers don’t get any training either to develop their professional skills. Plus, only 4 per cent domestic workers are involved with any organisations.
We couldn’t help getting worried with such information even after seven years of National Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy being announced.
Because of the inexcusable negligence and irresponsibility on the part of concerned people, hundreds of thousands of domestic workers have been living an inhumane life. This situation needs to be overcome.
Making people work more than eight hours a day or not permitting weekly holidays goes against even the law in this country let alone the ILO Convention.
It must be kept in mind, not even those who appoint the domestic workers are above the law. If the National Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare policy wasn’t meant to be implemented, then why was it announced so elaborately in the first place?
Just because the concerned government departments and local government agencies failed to fulfill the duties they had been relied with, domestic workers aren’t aware of this.
There are many none government development organisations in our country and they could’ve played a role in this matter as well. But, they seem more inclined towards ‘profitable’ projects.
It’s unacceptable that domestic workers will live an inhuman and humiliating life during the reign of a government which continuously blows the trumpet of their extensive development in the sector of human resources. Their right to minimal basic needs as a human being and work environment should be ensured.
Aiming at sustainable development, the government has announced the SDG programme. Key goal of the SDG is to leave no one behind. But, that’s impossible while leaving hundreds of thousands domestic workers in an inhuman condition and it doesn’t seem there’s any need to explain that.
Let’s hope, the government will take effective measures to implement the domestic workers protection and welfare policy even if it’s late.