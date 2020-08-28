EC should focus on voter rights, not trivialities

The job of the Election Commission (EC) is to ensure the right of voters to vote, so that they have the opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice. But KM Nurul Huda commission is doing everything except protecting the right to vote of the voters. They have proposed to change the name of the Conduct of Election Rules of 1972 and to repeal the provision of cancelling the candidature of a candidate or fining the candidate. Election experts have termed the initiative of the commission as unnecessary and unreasonable.

In order to make any law, it is essential to take the opinion of those concerned. But the election commission did not feel the need to talk to anyone about amending the law. Besides criticism from the outside, a member of the five-member commission has also objected to the decision. Another member said the initial draft included cancellation of candidature and fines which was later removed from the list. Is it possible that it has been omitted without the knowledge of the two commissioners?

The purpose of the Electoral Act is to remove any impediment to a fair, free and peaceful election. But the KM Nurul Huda commission did not make any effort to remove the obstacles in the election process. On the contrary, it has taken initiative to remove the provisions that were introduced to make the election process smooth and transparent. Even after the law ministry rejected the proposal sent by the commission, the commission continues its efforts to make it effective.