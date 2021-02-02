Two errant MPs and the national parliament

It is the responsibility of the government to verify the allegations of illegal land occupation, corruption and drug trade against a dozen of lawmakers made by the BNP MP GM Siraj in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). But the activities of two lawmakers raised questions among people about the eligibility of their positions.
The two lawmakers are Laxmipur-2 independent MP Shahid Islam alias Papul and Shaheen Chakladar, an Awami League MP from Jashore-6 constituency. MP Shahid Islam has been jailed in Kuwait for bribery and also faces charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
The court sentenced him to four years in prison and fined him Tk 530 million. Another case of money laundering is pending. It is to be noted that this is the first case of a Bangladeshi MP being convicted in a foreign court. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said it was a great shame for the country.
The allegations against Shaheen Chakladar are very grave. He requested the officer-in-charge of Keshabpur police station to file false charges against environmentalist Saifullah, in order to protect a brick factory owner. When the OC said that there was a High Court order to close the brick kiln, the MP asked him to frame the environmentalist by exploding a bomb at the police station.
An MP, whose job is to legislate, not only violated the law but also talked of framing an environment activist. He even insulted the High Court when the OC mentioned the court order.
Article 66 (1) d of the Constitution states, “No person shall be eligible to be a Member of Parliament or to remain Member of Parliament if he has been convicted of a criminal offence of moral turpitude and sentenced to imprisonment for at least two years and five years have not elapsed since his release”. Shahid Islam has been sentenced to four years in a foreign prison and is serving his sentence in that country. In that case, he should not be qualify as an MP.
Shaheen Chakladar has ignored the High Court as well as incited a responsible law enforcement officer to commit criminal terrorist activities. This is a criminal offence. He not only disqualifies being a legislator, he has also humiliated the Jatiya Sangsad. No matter what position a citizen holds, the Special Rights Committee can take action against him if he defiles the parliament.
During the tenure of this government, fictitious cases have been filed against many leaders of the opposition on charges of terrorist activities. We oppose all kinds of fictitious cases. But what could be the reason for not taking any action against this MP even after making such threats in public?
In order to establish the rule of law in the country or to protect the dignity of the parliament, the law must be allowed to run at its own pace. Why would an institution like the Jatiya Sangsad take responsibility for the corruption and misdeeds of an individual?