Education ministry's plans and returning to the classrooms

Education in the country has been ensnared in the coronavirus crisis, but now the government has decided to bring SSC and HSC students back to the classroom from February. After that, there are plans to gradually restart the classrooms for the secondary and primary level students. And the HSC assessment results held up last year, will be published in January.

The government has taken up several plans to restart studies. Inaugurating the distribution of textbooks among students at the start of the academic year, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said educational institutions will be opened up when the coronavirus situation clears. If it doesn't, the institutions will not open.

Educational institutions have been closed since 18 March last year and the closure remains in force till 16 January.

The education ministry has said that the syllabus of SSC and its equivalent will be announced by 15 January. Based on this, the students of SSC and equivalent level will resume studies in their classrooms from February till April. Then the exams will tentatively be held around June.