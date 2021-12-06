Education standards must be improved

Speaking at the seminar, an entrepreneur regretted that, "In India, a youth passes with a degree in IIT and dreams of becoming the CEO of Google. But the target of our youth graduating from BUET is BCS."

Then again, the element of uncertainty in private sector jobs in industries and business firms is also a disincentive for the young people. Many companies appoint employees on a contractual basis and then do not renew the contract at the end of the term. Some banks set such a high target for an employee to bring in capital, that even the most skilled employee struggles to meet that figure. And many merchandise marketing companies add such conditions when making appointments that are hardly dignified for a qualified youth.

If the corporate sector wants to attract meritorious youth, they too need to change their mindset. Skills and qualifications should be the only consideration in appointments and promotions. In many countries the corporate offices offer work experience to students still in university. This practice must be extensively taken up here too.