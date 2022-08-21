How far will freedom of expression be shrunk?

The concept of autonomy was well established with the universities. University plays a central role in the development of free thinking in society and state. But the irony is that in the last few decades, the environment of universities has become an obstacle to the exercise of free speech and became a place to suppress dissent. Worryingly, the incident did not end with Meftahul being handed over to the police.

After his release, two leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were attacked on their way back to the campus from Shahbag police station. Who will guarantee that Meftahul will not be attacked again in the future? We beg to question how is it possible to raise serious charges like involvement in anti-state activities and militancy against a student based on a comment written in a Facebook Messenger group? Who gave the BCL the right to pick up the student from his room in the middle of the night? Under what consideration did the provost hand over a student of his hall to the police just based on the complaint of the Chhatra League?