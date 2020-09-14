Enact a modern tax law

The question is -- how long does it take to formulate a law? The National Board of Revenue (NBR), which is tasked to formulate the law, has recently said that the draft law will be done this month. It will then be sent to the law ministry for vetting and then it will be sent to a cabinet meeting. We wonder why they are taking so much time to do this. Are they not willing to enact a new law that is more friendly to the tax payers? Among 2.2 million tax payers, only a few are paying it online. This does not go with this age of digitisation. The law has to be friendly. People should be able to pay the taxes sitting at the comforts of their home.

The tax law is not the only issue. The ruling Awami league government in 2009 had decided to formulate a customs law, but that did not see light either. Why would things be governed by a law enacted in 1969 we wonder. On the other hand, the VAt law was enacted in 2012, but it could not be implemented before 2019 due to objection from the businessmen.