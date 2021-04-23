Ensure maximum benefit of lockdown

The government announced a one-week lockdown across the country from 14 April to tackle the second wave of coronavirus, and has extended it by one more week on 21 April until 28 April. However, steps were taken to restrict movement from 5 April. Although offices and factories are open, for which a complete lockdown is not possible, movement of people has been restricted.

As a result, it has been possible to avoid risky levels of physical contact, albeit temporarily. Some of these benefits are already evident. Both infection and death rates have begun to decline. The number of people infected daily went down from 7,000 to about 4,000 now.

In other words, it is clear that if we can control public gatherings for a few more days in this way, the pandemic situation will improve further- both infection and death will be reduced. For that, everyone has to make every effort to ensure the lockdown announced till 28 April is most successful. Health rules such as not leaving home unless absolutely necessary, wearing masks at workplaces, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently and using sanitisers should be strictly followed.