Ensure required stock of equipment necessary to treat Covid-19 patients

The CMSD operates under the DGHS. The organisation has repeatedly informed the DGHS about the need to purchase medical equipment and safety supplies as the stocks are declining fast. They wrote a letter to the DGHS on 1 April asking them to prepare a procurement plan for six-month within the next two working days and send it to the health service division. But the DGHS has not sent a full procurement plan as yet.

In a letter on 8 April, the CMSD informed the health services division secretary about the latest situation of medical equipment stocks and supplies. It takes minimum three months to procure the goods through open tender following all the regulations of the government procurement rules. It takes one to one-and-a-half months to get supplies even if purchased directly. The CMSD sent a copy of the letter to the health ministry and the Prime Minister's Office.

Health services division sent a letter to the director general of DGHS requesting to send a demand note for medical supplies. The DGHS hastily sent a procurement proposal to the health services division as soon as it received the letter. But a health services division official told Prothom Alo that the procurement proposal sent by the DGHS was incomplete and therefore unacceptable. As a result, they have been asked to send a full proposal again.

It seems the DGHS has been failing to realise the gravity of the situation, or for some reason incomprehensible to us, that they have not given due importance to this urgency of the matter. Now, as the director of the CMSD fears, “The DGHS’s delay in sending a procurement proposal could lead to a major crisis of safety equipment and medical equipment.”

But steps must be taken to ensure that such a crisis does not arise in any way. It is important to ensure accountability for failing to do so. Due to lack of accountability, we have had to face various problems and crises in the past.