Ensure systemic management of vaccines

It is very good news that Bangladesh has received the COVID-19 vaccines and piloting of the vaccines has already begun. Since no specific treatment has yet been developed to ensure a cure of the COVID-19 disease, prevention of this highly contagious infection should be the first priority. Effective ways to prevent the virus transmission, such as ensuring social and physical distance, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and adhering to other hygiene rules, have some limitations in this overcrowded country. Vaccination has brought major opportunities to prevent infection. Now we need to make the best use of this opportunity.

We have already received 7 million doses of vaccine including 2 million doses as gifts and 5 million doses purchased. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the vaccination programme on Wednesday and 567 people were inoculated in the first two days. The process of sending vaccines has started across the country. Vaccines have reached 36 districts till Friday night and will be sent to remaining districts by 3 February. Vaccination will start countrywide on 7 February, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).