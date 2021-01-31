Ensure systemic management of vaccines

It is very good news that Bangladesh has received the COVID-19 vaccines and piloting of the vaccines has already begun. Since no specific treatment has yet been developed to ensure a cure of the COVID-19 disease, prevention of this highly contagious infection should be the first priority. Effective ways to prevent the virus transmission, such as ensuring social and physical distance, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and adhering to other hygiene rules, have some limitations in this overcrowded country. Vaccination has brought major opportunities to prevent infection. Now we need to make the best use of this opportunity.
We have already received 7 million doses of vaccine including 2 million doses as gifts and 5 million doses purchased. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the vaccination programme on Wednesday and 567 people were inoculated in the first two days. The process of sending vaccines has started across the country. Vaccines have reached 36 districts till Friday night and will be sent to remaining districts by 3 February. Vaccination will start countrywide on 7 February, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
At first there was some apprehension about vaccination, but now, according to media, people's confidence is growing. So far, none of those who have been vaccinated have had any side effects, according to the DGHS. We believe this information will increase interest in vaccination among people.
It has been decided to make a priority list of recipients considering the needs and convenience of management. First, a total of 15 types of professionals, including doctors and nurses, will be vaccinated. The work of making the list at the district level was incomplete till Saturday, the media reported. We hope that this work will be completed by 7 February.
In order to achieve the overall success of the vaccination programme across the country, it is necessary to ensure proper management of the programme. The first task is to stop the spread of negative attitudes about vaccines and to strengthen confidence-building measures by eliminating fears and suspicions about vaccines.
In this case, the public positive statements of eminent persons including the physicians who have already received the vaccine will be fruitful. The media has apparently been taking the issue seriously.
In order to reap the benefits of the vaccine, systematic safety must be ensured at every level of vaccine storage and transport to maintain its normal effectiveness. For that, there is no alternative but to ensure a 'cold chain' from importing vaccines from abroad to storing them in Dhaka to vaccination centres.
Meanwhile, intensive surveillance is essential. Since all recipients have to take the second dose eight weeks after the first dose, it is important to have enough vaccines for everyone in place at the time of the second dose. Vaccine recipients should also keep in mind that the first vaccine may not be effective if the second dose is not given, and then there is a risk of developing COVID-19.