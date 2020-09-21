Ensure transparency in social security programmes

But two and a half months into the financial year, the data that researchers have released on the status of social security programmes and the news that we see in the media are very worrying. Under the social security programme, allowances are given to the destitute, the elderly and the widows. Apart from Kabikha and Kabita, there is a program to sell rice at Tk 10 per kg in the rural areas. Besides, a one-time financial assistance programme was initiated that aimed to give 5 million families Tk 2,500 each.

There had been big scale irregularities in the financial assistance programme, which was revealed by multiple reports of Prothom Alo. Among the 5 million people listed in the first phase, 34,000 were identified as ineligible to get relief. In the second phase, the list of 3.6 million people was finalised after verification and selection. The remaining 1.6 million were left out of the list due to irregularities, corruption and technical errors. It was not possible to add any new needy or deserving people.