Ensuring quality treatment is a must

COVID-19 remains one of the most dangerous national crises for us until the vaccine is available and ready to be applied. We have been helplessly observing a steep rise in coronavirus cases as the winter began in the country. Although the real picture of infections is not available due to low number of tests, we have been noticing that the graph took a sharp rise. It had been quite low until mid-November. This is believed to be the second wave of the pandemic. It is feared that the infection may rise and it will be more powerful in the coming days.

In that case, we may face big challenges for the second time. First, although the infections have been increasing, our attitude towards the fatal disease has changed. Unlike before, people are not afraid anymore and are complacent about the health rules. Such situation may create risks that everyone may exposed to the virus at some point. We may already be at such risk, yet not realising its severity.

Secondly, the number of deaths has been increasing with the infections. The daily death rate went below 20 in October which has increased in mid-November. The average death rate is more than 30 for three weeks. Although the infection rates in comparison to the tests are low in some weeks but the number of deaths is high. For instance, the detection rates in last five days were less than 12 per cent. But, the daily average death rate in those five days was 32. The deaths have been increasing no matter whatever the infection rate is.