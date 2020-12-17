Ensuring quality treatment is a must

COVID-19 remains one of the most dangerous national crises for us until the vaccine is available and ready to be applied. We have been helplessly observing a steep rise in coronavirus cases as the winter began in the country. Although the real picture of infections is not available due to low number of tests, we have been noticing that the graph took a sharp rise. It had been quite low until mid-November. This is believed to be the second wave of the pandemic. It is feared that the infection may rise and it will be more powerful in the coming days.
In that case, we may face big challenges for the second time. First, although the infections have been increasing, our attitude towards the fatal disease has changed. Unlike before, people are not afraid anymore and are complacent about the health rules. Such situation may create risks that everyone may exposed to the virus at some point. We may already be at such risk, yet not realising its severity.
Secondly, the number of deaths has been increasing with the infections. The daily death rate went below 20 in October which has increased in mid-November. The average death rate is more than 30 for three weeks. Although the infection rates in comparison to the tests are low in some weeks but the number of deaths is high. For instance, the detection rates in last five days were less than 12 per cent. But, the daily average death rate in those five days was 32. The deaths have been increasing no matter whatever the infection rate is.
It is required to reduce the death rate as there is no active initiative to curb the spread of the virus. The first thing to do is to further improve the existing system of COVID treatment. Quality treatment should be ensured not only in Dhaka or big cities, but also in district towns. A very important aspect of COVID treatment is the availability of oxygen. Ensuring adequate high flow oxygen can help avoid the need for ICU services for many patients.
More important is the adequacy and good management of doctors, nurses and other manpower in COVID-hospitals. The personal safety of physicians, nurses and others must be ensured. Unfortunately, there are still reports of physicians dying of COVID-19. So we need to pay more attention.
Another possible way to prevent the death of COVID-19 patients is to be hospitalised in time. But it is seen that most of the patients receive treatment from home. There is reluctance to admit the patient to hospital until the condition becomes serious. But it is risky. If the patient is taken to the hospital at the eleventh hour, physicians cannot be of much help. Multiple surveys have already shown that most patients die within the first 24 hours of hospitalisation. In other words, those patients have been taken to the hospital at the very last moment. We must come out of this trend. The patient should be taken to the hospital in time.
The most important thing is that everyone should follow the rules of health rules including the use of masks.