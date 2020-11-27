Everyone should follow hygiene rules and wear masks

As can be seen from the tests and patient data, the infection has started to increase again. Many fear the second wave of the pandemic has already begun. The last 50,000 patients were identified in 28 days. Earlier, 50,000 patients were identified in 36 days. As a percentage of the number of patients identified in proportion to the number of tests, the rate of daily infections is also increasing. The daily detection rate dropped to 10 per cent by the end of October, and began to rise again in early November. The infection rate has been around 15 per cent for a week.

Experts fear that if the temperature decreases with the onset of winter, the infection may increase further. Looking at the infection trend over the last two weeks, there are fears that the infection is likely to increase rapidly.

That means we are going to face a big risk for the second time. But already the general public's fears and caution about coronavirus has decreased. There has been negligence or laxity in complying with hygiene rules. Even after suffering from the obvious symptoms of COVID-19, many are reluctant to be tested, and are reluctant to be hospitalised for treatment. In this situation, the infection may increase again across the country and a complicated situation may arise. But the decision to lockdown may not be possible in the interests of the economy and people's livelihood.