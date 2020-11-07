Foreign workers must be kept under surveillance

The law enforcement agencies often avoid arresting foreign nationals staying illegally in Bangladesh in the 'greater interests' of the country. They know if these persons are arrested, they will be handed over to the court and a legal process will begin. Many will come out on bail and chose a lengthy legal process. That is why SB and other agencies choose to be lenient about arresting these illegal foreign nationals, as it seems to be lesser of the evil. However, this cannot go on. After all, outward appearances cannot differentiate between a terrorist and an innocent economic migrant. Weaknesses in surveillance can lead to serious danger.

Other countries of the world have interim systems to speedily extradite illegal expatriate workers. They are normally kept in safe homes at first. These are referred to as detention centres in many countries. Bangladesh should certainly use the more sensitive term 'safe home'. After all, no matter what legal questions may be involved, workers are economic migrants, often economic refugees. They should not be bracketed with common criminals.