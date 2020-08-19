Expatriate workers must not be harassed

Biman currently operates six flights on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka route, seven on Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route, one on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route, two on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route, and two on Dhaka-Gwangju-Dhaka route per week. Other airlines including Emirates, Qatar, Turkish Airlines are operating some flights for Middle East.

Air travel is still at a halt in most of the Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia. Those which resumed air travel, have done so imposing various regulations. No passenger without work permit is being given tickets. As the United Arab Emirates authorities have not permitted flight schedule for September, the airlines cannot distribute tickets. The airline companies could not issue tickets. On the other hand, the UAE has fixed the number of seats per flight at 240, but Bangladesh Biman has much more seats that that in its flights on international routes. So rest of the seats are remaining empty. This is another reason for the ticket crisis.

It is sad that the 68 expatriate workers sent back from Abu Dhabi had arrived there just on Sunday. The UAE government cancelled the approval of the companies and agencies that had mediated their flights. The workers were not even given clearance by the Abu Dhabi immigration authorities. The workers staged protests on their return to Shahjalal International Airport on the following day. They demanded government intervention regarding their return to Abu Dhabi.