Extensive application of probation is essential

The gradual application of The Probation of Offenders Act to prevent and control crimes is a good progress. It is important to take into consideration the age and surrounding environment while punishing offenders. The word probation comes from Latin 'probo'. Probation means I can prove my ability. This ability means utilizing an opportunity of correcting mistakes. The citizen will prove that he or she is not a breaker of law, and able to lead life in compliance with the laws.

The lower court and the High Court have started the application of the act. The HC recently delivered a landmark judgment in a drug case. A convict sentenced to five years in jail will look after his old mother and his children. He will be under watch of a probation officer. If the convicted person behaves satisfactorily, he will be acquitted of the rest of the punishment.

Earlier in Magura, nine people convicted in drug case have been fulfilling the condition of reading books, watching movies and planting trees. A person, who attacked his aunt, was acquitted for fulfilling the conditions of probation. The six months' sentence of a visa fraud was postponed on 12 conditions in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar in August. The court set conditions of reading books, planting 40 trees and not to take drugs. The same court postponed the punishment of three accused in drug case in last October setting conditions that they would launch an anti-drug campaign and would buy educational materials for schoolchildren till April next.