Extortion pushes prices up: Can the government do nothing?

According to traders, these shops have to pay between Tk 300 and Tk 900 per day. As much as, Tk 1.8 million is collected per month. This money is collected by a local Awami League leader. It is a matter of concern that despite this underhand money-making scheme by setting up such temporary shops and markets in Dhaka city, no action has been taken by the government.
And the police and highway police are directly involved in the covert extortion. Joining the FBCCI meeting online, Rangpur Chamber President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury said the traders have to pay the police on the way to send goods from Rangpur to the capital. FBCCI President Jasim Uddin said, we have to pay at several spots. Apart from conveying the views of the meeting to the top echelons of the government he expressed interest in discussion with the police chief.
However, a police official in Dhaka has said that the allegations of extortion are just a failed attempt to cover up. He requested the traders to provide specific information instead of just allegations of extortion.
We cannot wake a person who pretends to sleep. If you stand on any road in Bangladesh for a while, you can witness how the police stop trucks and buses and collect tolls and bribes. Unfortunately, the police official’s statement did not reflect his professionalism.
Traders can only complain to the police or the authorities concerned about the situation they face every day. The job of the police is to investigate the allegations and find the evidence. If the police do not want to see their own misdeeds, then it is different. Otherwise, why don't the police know what everyone sees and knows? Why do people have to come to them with evidence?
The remarks made by the police official that only a handful of officers may be involved in extortion are untrue. What the traders experience, of course, does not support that. If you want to stop extortion, you have to accept the truth first. In 2013, a reporter of Prothom Alo, who was a passenger in a freight truck from Mahasthangarh in Bogura to Riazuddin Bazar in Chattogram, saw how the police collected money at different spots. At that time the truck fare from Bogura to Chattogram was Tk 30,000 and the amount paid to police was Tk 22,000.
Extortion in the transportation of goods has become exorbitant in the last eight years. The authorities must remember the drivers pay the money from their own pocket. Ultimately, the consumer has to bear the brunt. The question is whether the government will take into account the concerns raised at the FBCCI meeting about secret extortion. We think that if it is taken into account, extortion in public transport may not be stopped completely but it can be reduced.