Extortion pushes prices up: Can the government do nothing?

However, a police official in Dhaka has said that the allegations of extortion are just a failed attempt to cover up. He requested the traders to provide specific information instead of just allegations of extortion.

We cannot wake a person who pretends to sleep. If you stand on any road in Bangladesh for a while, you can witness how the police stop trucks and buses and collect tolls and bribes. Unfortunately, the police official’s statement did not reflect his professionalism.

Traders can only complain to the police or the authorities concerned about the situation they face every day. The job of the police is to investigate the allegations and find the evidence. If the police do not want to see their own misdeeds, then it is different. Otherwise, why don't the police know what everyone sees and knows? Why do people have to come to them with evidence?