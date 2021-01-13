Farewell Mizanur Rahman Khan

Mizanur Rahman’s career extends more than three decades. He started his career as a journalist at a local newspaper in Barishal when he was a student and played an important role at several national dailies by means of his talent and hard work. He was the joint editor of Prothom Alo and was a popular columnist. Mizanur Rahman Khan's career started with reporting. That's why his investigative eyes had shed light everywhere regardless of the post he held. He established himself as an expert in law, although he studied accounting.

However, his interest and curiosity did not stop there. As a diplomatic news person he has explored deeply in the realm of international relations. When the burden of over 750,000 Rohingya refugees fell on Bangladesh, he regularly contacted local and foreign experts and raised the issue with the readers; he rushed to the international seminar held in Malaysia.