Farmers should be given subsidy on diesel

Rising diesel prices have already begun to have a negative impact on public life. However, the impact on agriculture will be drastic as the Rabi and Boro crops are around the corner. Boro and Rabi crops in our country are almost entirely dependent on irrigation. There are about 1.6 million diesel-powered small 'shallow engines' for irrigation in the country. In addition to land cultivation, these 'shallow engines' are used throughout the year, attached to boats and for transportation of cargo.

According to Prothom Alo, Boro paddy seedbeds are being prepared in most parts of the country. Irrigation will start in the northern part of the country within a week. The price of diesel, the main fuel for this irrigation system, has been increased by Tk 15 per litre.