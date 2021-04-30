FBCCI’s job to stand by traders, not to do business

But the country's economy is in deep crisis. Corona's second blow has put both life and livelihood in jeopardy. It is also clear that there was not much preparation to handle the second wave. Sustaining production and employment is now a big challenge. In such times, business federations from other countries of the world are playing an important role. Besides, evaluating the various economic policies taken by the governments of the countries, they are coming up with various suggestions. They have come forward to help the small and big industries that are in trouble through various programmes. But in Bangladesh, FBCCI is like an entity living on an isolated island. Their activities are limited to one or two speeches and statements.

The driving force of the country's economy is the private sector. How much the economy can turn around in the Covid situation depends entirely on the private sector. This requires financial and policy support. If the FBCCI, as the apex body of traders, cannot determine how effective the government policy is and what other types of assistance will be needed or can negotiate with the government, bargain with the government, and stand by the side of ordinary traders, there will no use of such an organisation. This is high time that FBCCI do some introspection about its own position.