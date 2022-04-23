First find those wearing helmets

The police did not try to find these persons. Instead, they registered a spree of cases against leaders and activists of BNP. The police resorted to the invariable conspiracy theory of the ruling party. It was the duty of police to find the person wearing the helmet at first. BNP leader Makbul Hossain owns shops in New Market and if that becomes the reason to lodge case against him, then case must also be filed against the Awami League leaders owing shops there. Names of the leaders from the dissolved committee of BCL’s Dhaka College unit joining clashes on traders’ behalf have been published in Prothom Alo. Many pictures went viral but no case was not filed against them and that is a mystery.