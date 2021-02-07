Fix problems in vaccination preparation and management

We welcome the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation campaign that starts today, Sunday. It has been possible to start the vaccinating so soon because Bangladesh has been more successful than many other countries sourcing the vaccines.
However, there remain concerns about people’s indifference towards getting the shots, the weak public awareness campaign, difficulties in online registration, and the overall preparation for the vaccination.
If the issues are left unaddressed, it will be tough to attain success in the vaccination programme.
Presently, Bangladesh has stock of seven million doses of vaccines to inoculate 3.5 million people. The latest government records say that only 300 thousand people have been registered so far for the vaccination. The underwhelming response by the people seems very strange when the global communities are eagerly waiting for the shot against Covid-19, the virus that has upset everything.
When educated citizens of Dhaka have failed to get registered or faced technical glitches, it can well be imagined how the common people across the country are faring
Definitely there are shortfalls in the campaign. The news media has already reported on the difficulties in online registration. When educated citizens of Dhaka have failed to get registered or faced technical glitches, it can well be imagined how the common people across the country are faring.
Due to technical reasons, online registration is challenging for the major portion of the population. The system will not function properly particularly in the rural places where internet facilities are very limited.
Those who are getting the shots today, received a text SMS by Saturday evening. They might have reservations to get vaccinated following such a short notification. The potential receivers must be informed two or three days prior to their vaccination so that they can take due preparation.
Moreover, people show lukewarm interest following skepticism, due to confusing information about the vaccines’ effectiveness. Despite this, the government shows no visible initiative to clear the confusion. The vaccination campaign lacks the necessary publicity. If we compare this to the campaign for polio immunisation, we find publicity for the Covid-19 vaccination falls very short. Was this intentional? What excuse do the officials involved in the process offer?
It is clear that preparedness and management of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign has serious flaws. Ironically, this is a national task which is very interlinked to the global campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic.
We expect quick response by the government to address the issues immediately. People’s skepticism and fear about the vaccines must be dispelled. A vibe for vaccination must be created by positive campaigning.