Fix problems in vaccination preparation and management

We welcome the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation campaign that starts today, Sunday. It has been possible to start the vaccinating so soon because Bangladesh has been more successful than many other countries sourcing the vaccines.

However, there remain concerns about people’s indifference towards getting the shots, the weak public awareness campaign, difficulties in online registration, and the overall preparation for the vaccination.

If the issues are left unaddressed, it will be tough to attain success in the vaccination programme.

Presently, Bangladesh has stock of seven million doses of vaccines to inoculate 3.5 million people. The latest government records say that only 300 thousand people have been registered so far for the vaccination. The underwhelming response by the people seems very strange when the global communities are eagerly waiting for the shot against Covid-19, the virus that has upset everything.