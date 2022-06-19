Flash floods: National unity required to combat disaster in Sylhet

Heavy rains and flash floods caused a sudden and overwhelming level of floods in Sylhet division, resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Sunamganj and Sylhet districts are now flooded with knee and waist high water. Road and rail communications, electricity, gas, mobile phone networks and internet services are down and the whole of Sunamganj and many areas of Sylhet have been virtually cut off from the rest of the country.

Markets, bazaars, shops, banks and all normal activities of public life have come to a standstill. Medical services are also being disrupted in hospitals. There is now no alternative to communication without waterways. But the inadequate number of boats has created a major obstacle for rescue and relief operations and for people to move to safer areas.

About 4 million people in Sylhet and Sunamganj have been inundated by the floods. Although the situation in urban areas is known to some extent, the exact status of flood victims in rural areas remained unknown. The suddenness and severity of the floods are so pervasive and terrible that the local administration is struggling.