Flawed investigation of narcotic cases unwarranted

The term 'people's court' is very popular in a democracy. There is no judge in this invisible court. There is no witness box or lawyer. It is heard that there is no legal loophole in this court and each of the criminals is brought to justice. But the formal law says there is no such thing as a people's court.

The trial of any crime is possible only on the basis of existing laws framed in the light of the Constitution and the responsibility and right to use those standards rests with a completely impartial judge appointed by the state. If those who enforce the law and hand over the accused to court fail to submit the exact evidence, the judge is left with no option except to acquit the accused. The bigger problem is that there is little chance of proving whether their failure is a failure, or whether it is the result of irregularity or negligence.