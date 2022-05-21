Floods in Sylhet: How prepared is the govt to face the disaster

Year after year goes by but there is no effective initiative to keep the lakes and drains active. The city’s waterlogging situation will never improve if digging canals and its filling up continue simultaneously. Over Tk 8.69 billion (Tk 869 crore) have been spent in the past 12 years in the name of reclaiming Sylhet canals. Whereas waterlogging appears even with a little rain. That means an enquiry is necessary to find out the root of the problem.

At the same time, this is problematic not only for Sylhet but for all the small and large towns across the country. This is the second spell of flood in Sylhet region. Though the first spell of floods could not cause much losses, a vast tract of Sunamganj went underwater. Farmers were compelled to harvest half-ripened crops. When people were trying to get over the losses, fresh floods inundated 13 upazilas in Sylhet and six upazilas in Sunamganj. As of writing this editorial, new areas were getting flooded.