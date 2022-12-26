Risk may intensify if not cautious

Those who assumed corona virus is no longer a threat have been proven wrong as people in different countries including China, Japan have recently contracted a new variant. According to the updated report of the World Health Organisation, around 149,674 new patients were detected in China in the last one week (from 12 to 18 December). Among them, 337 people died during this time. More people were infected in Japan and South Korea, according to the report of the agency. As many as 1130 people have been newly infected in India.

It is also a cause of concern for our country. The first case of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Despite the increase in infections in some countries, the overall global infection remained stable, according to the World Health Organisation.