Risk may intensify if not cautious

Mushtaq Hussain, a public health expert and adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Prothom Alo that Omicron is one variant of coronavirus. A subvariant of the Omicron is the BA-5. A subvariant of BA-5 is BF (BA.5.2.1.7). This new subvariant has been identified in China, the United States and India. This type is four times more contagious than any other variant of Omicron. This new variant can infect more people in a short span of time.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with concerned officials right after the infections started multiplying in China. But no such initiative has yet been witnessed at the policy-making level in Bangladesh. Bangladesh cannot sit idle if infections increase in neighbouring India. The infection rate is still low in the country though. The Directorate General of Health Services reported seven new cases on Saturday. The previous day this number was eight.
There is no reason for us to be complacent because of a few corona infections. Corona is a disease that spreads rapidly from one place to another, from one country to another. DGHS held a press conference on Sunday and came up with some instructions. These include wearing masks, following hygiene rules, maintaining social distance and screening travellers from countries where the virus has spread.
No matter how the government brags about the success of vaccination, we are still lagging behind. According to Prothom Alo, from 20 December, the fourth dose of vaccination has started in the centres of corona vaccination. As of 22 December, 47,106 people had received the fourth dose of vaccination across the country. Total 88 per cent of the total population of Bangladesh received the first dose of corona vaccine while 74 and 38 per cent of people received the second and third doses, respectively.
It shows many people did not receive the vaccines yet. Initially people were reluctant to get vaccinated, but later they grew interest. According to health experts, the vaccine dose is effective for up to one year. In that case, those who have taken the third dose, they must take the fourth dose.
We must remain alert whether new infections of corona increase or not. Necessary preparations should also be made to deal with the emerging situation if infections rise. Otherwise it may bring consequence.