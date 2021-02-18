Free-thinking is crucial to curb extremism

The verdict on the writer Avijit Roy murder case has been passed after six years. On 26 February 2015, Avijit was chopped to death allegedly by some extremists at the TSC intersection, while leaving the Amar Ekushe Boi Mela (the annual book fair) held on the Suhrawardy Udyan premises. His wife Rafida Ahmed was also attacked as she tried to rescue him.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal judge Md Mujibur Rahman sentenced five murderers including the sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque. The four others are Akram Hossain, Abu Siddique Sohail, Mozammel Hossain and Arafat Rahman. The tribunal sentenced Shafiur Rahman Farabi to life imprisonment for life. All the convicted murderers were members of banned extremist outfit Ansar al-Islam. Among the them, Ziaul and Akram are absconding.

Absconding Ziaul and Akram and detained Mozammel and Sidduque are the convicted murderers of Jagriti Prakashani publisher Foysal Arefin Dipon.