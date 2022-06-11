Gap between expectation and reality

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed his fourth budget this year. Two among the budgets he placed earlier were during corona times. Although the virus subsided, the fallout of Russia-Ukraine war has brought severe challenges to the world economy. Bangladesh, which graduated from the least developed country to a developing one, is not an exception. While we trumpet about attaining food autarky, we still have to import majority of food products. The foreign trade record of last several months is disquieting.

It was expected that the finance minister would come up with specific directives in the budget to face the challenges. The minister identified six major challenges for the 2022-23 financial year.