Gas and electricity prices: Take FBCCI's concerns into cognizance

This government has achieved a lot of success in the power sector. But traders agree with experts that the energy sector has become import-dependent rather than self-sufficient. Business leaders have also questioned the rationale for delaying the large power projects and keeping the rental and quick rental power plants running. Many feel that the delay in launching the big power plants is aimed at benefiting the business of rental and quick rental plants. The people must have the right to ask the ministry of energy for an explanation.

We also think that the concerns and demands of FBCCI are reasonable. When the prices of almost all food items are going up, we have to look for other sources of revenue rather than increasing the price of gas and electricity. If necessary, spending in unproductive sectors should be further reduced. The government will also have to seriously consider whether it is sufficient to impose a ban on the travel of government officials abroad or to impose restrictions on the import of luxury goods.