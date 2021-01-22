Good wishes for America and the rest of the world

We note that President Biden is busying himself to immediately implement the commitments that he made. On the very first day he took 17 administrative measures, 15 of which were administrative orders. Many of the initiatives and decisions taken by the Trump administration will be annulled by these directives. Biden has lifted the prohibition that the Trump administration had imposed on the citizens of certain Muslim majority countries from entering the US. He also did away with the executive order concerning the emergency declared for constructing the wall along the border with Mexico. He has also signed another executive order to pave the way to US' return to the Paris climate agreement. The ability to move away from the populist dogma indicates America's inherent democracy. The verdict of the people finally ensured the victory of democracy.

Joe Biden has become the president of America at a time when COVID-19 rages throughout the world. His country has been ravaged by the pandemic, with the numbers of Covid cases and deaths soaring. The Trump administration initially paid no heed to the pandemic. When finally they had to pay attention to it they failed miserably. As soon as Biden took oath, he signed an executive order, making wearing masks and maintaining social distance compulsory.

Bangladesh too has eagerly observed the change of government in the US. The US is our close friend and important development partner. Relations between the two countries have always been cordial and cooperative. We hope these ties strengthen further during the term of President Joe Biden. Whether or not there is any change in the US policy on Asia and South Asia, we must make all efforts to further develop bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the US.