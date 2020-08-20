Govt must control rice market at once

What is the reason for the increase in the price of rice in the market? According to various sources, the price of rice has gone up for couple of reasons. Rural economy has boosted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many are buying paddy as they cannot invest anywhere else. They are not small or marginal farmers, rather wealthy and influential peasants, many of whom are affiliated with the ruling party.

There are laws against hoarding commodities. In order to enforce this law, it is also necessary to know how much rice the stockists are hoarding. The position of the agriculture and food ministries on rice imports is contradictory. According to the agriculture ministry, the market will fall and farmers will suffer if rice is imported. On the other hand, on 7 July, the food ministry issued a notification to the media about the import of rice. Usually the price of rice falls on the news of import that did not happen this time. This is not a good sign. The Food Management and Evaluation Committee is expected to play an active role in this regard.