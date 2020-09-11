Govt officials must have accountability, not impunity

But has the cabinet division looked at the other side? Is there any office of public administration, including the offices of deputy commissioners and UNOs, where bribery and corruption has not become an 'open secret'? People now believe that no service is available without bribes. Citizens are even deprived of many rights if government officials are not paid extra. For example, the government will pay the citizens in exchange for land acquisition, but the owner of the land will not get the money without paying a large bribe — a fact that has become widely known. Bribery and corruption in upazila land offices has become a common picture. The government officials and employees involved in all this do not even feel that they are doing anything wrong.

We do not know what our cabinet division might say about the massive irregularities and corruption of government officials in the name of 'duties and responsibilities' in the government's health department during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, we are sure that these incidents would not have happened if there had been effective measures to ensure accountability and responsibility of the government officials and employees. For example, Titas Gas Corporation officials and employees have been involved in rampant corruption for years. A detailed report on the irregularities and corruption of Titas was published on the first page of Prothom Alo, on Thursday, the same day that the news of the cabinet division directive was published.