Has the government given up?

The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) had shut down online briefings scheduled for every afternoon to provide updated information on COVID-19 infections and deaths from the disease from Wednesday. After a regular online briefing on Tuesday, additional director general of the directorate, Nasima Sultana, said the daily health bulletin would no longer be aired from Wednesday. Instead, information will be provided through press releases.

The additional director general assured that the information given through the press release would not be tampered. But no explanation was given as to why the decision was taken or whether it was inevitable. Therefore, it raises several questions. With that comes the question of whether this small but important decision carries any indication. Are the DGHS and the government considering the overall situation of COVID-19 infection across the country as 'New Normal' and thinking that there is nothing much to be done from their end?